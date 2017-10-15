Construction delays frustrate Pascagoula drivers

Residents took to Facebook to express concerns about the delay. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Southbound traffic on Hospital Road to Old Mobile Highway is currently closed to drivers because of construction on a new roundabout.

Recently, the City of Pascagoula took to their Facebook page to let the community know about a delay in construction. Residents sounded off about the news in the comments section.

Some were upset about the inconvenience, while others questioned the need for a roundabout.

"Great area for a roundabout. Close to the hospital for all of the people that will wreck into each other," wrote one person.

"Please somebody go study traffic engineering and see how wrong your comments are... roundabouts actually will alleviate busy intersections in most cases," said another commenter.

Leaders say the MDOT project will be effective. Cities around the nation are converting from traffic lights to roundabouts because they reduce accidents.

Studies by the Institute for Highway Safety and the Federal Highway Administration support that claim, showing:

a 37 percent reduction in overall collisions

a 75 percent reduction in injury collisions

a 90 percent reduction in fatality collisions

There is still much work to be done before drivers can test out Pascagoula's roundabout. The road isn't paved, the medians aren't complete, and traffic signs still need to be put in place.

But city leaders say as long as they can avoid unexpected delays, such as bad weather, the roundabout should be complete by the second week of November.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.