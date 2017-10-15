Gautier Youth Council learns the ropes

The youth council participated in a ropes course on Saturday to better understand the importance of teamwork and compromise. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Gautier Mayor's Youth Council was recently sworn into office, and are preparing take on their new roles.

Each member of the council comes from one of two high schools in the area. The teens will volunteer at city events and advise the Gautier City Council on issues affecting local youth.

They will also plan and run their own city-approved events geared toward young people. The youth council participated in a ropes course on Saturday to better understand the importance of teamwork and compromise.

"In the future, I think it'll allow for the activities to be planned out more smoothly because if we understand each other's processes, we'll understand how to figure out the activity together," said Breanna Lambert, youth council president.

Gautier Councilman Casey Vaughn says it's important for young people to be involved in order to understand how a government works.

For more information, visit the Gautier Mayor's Youth Council Facebook page.

