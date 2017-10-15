Dozens turn out for Bras Across the Bridge

Drivers crossing the Escatawpa River in Moss Point Saturday probably noticed some unusual decorations hanging on the bridge - bras.

The 7th annual Bras Across the Bridge event brought survivors and their loved ones out to raise money and awareness for breast cancer. Not only did attendees walk across the bridge, they also decorated it with bras.

Moss Point Mayor Mario King, who participated in the event, says spreading awareness is something that everyone should support.

"I hope we can get some early detection screening from this. I hope people can understand how huge breast cancer is, especially in Mississippi," said King. "Over 2,000 women can be diagnosed this year. We just don't get screened enough, so it's good to be able to call attention to issues like this."

Singing River Federal Credit Union hosted the event. All of the money donated will be given to the American Cancer Society.

Earlier in the year, Gov. Phil Bryant signed the Dense Breast Tissue bill; which requires providers to inform patients in writing if they have dense breasts.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.