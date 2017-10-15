Southern Miss banning tobacco on campus starting in January

The University of Southern Mississippi is getting ready to ban all forms of tobacco on campus.

The Hattiesburg American reports that starting Jan. 1, no cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, pipes, e-cigarettes, smokeless tobacco or products that mimic tobacco will be allowed.

Southern Miss was one of eight colleges and universities in the state to recently receive a grant from the CVS Health Foundation to become tobacco-free campuses. Spokesman Jim Coll says the $20,000 grant will go toward installation of tobacco-free signs, education efforts and the promotion of cessation resources at Southern Miss.

The University of Mississippi banned all tobacco products in 2013, and Mississippi State went tobacco-free in 2016.

