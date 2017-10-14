Coast paranormal team gives lesson on ghost hunting

On Sunday, a paranormal group gathered at the Orange Grove library to give the public a lesson on what they do.

The small group is the local affiliate of the Atlantic paranormal society. Retired Biloxi police officer Jackie Rhodes has been with the group for years. He says they have all studied paranormal activity and know what to look for when they go on an investigation.

Using an array of tools, hunters test the energy of a location, and they're very specific in what they look for.

“We go with the intent of scientifically proving that it's not paranormal that....there's a scientific explanation for it. That's our intent when we go. A lot of times we can do that, but there are times we can't,” said Rhodes.

