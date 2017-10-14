Gulfport High School reveals new campus

Awe is a common reaction to the newly renovated Gulfport High School campus.

"We have like all new classrooms. This whole building is new. We have the courtroom, forensics labs, we also have a medical room," said senior Terrence Ferrell.

In total - the renovated school 200,000 square feet of innovative space all geared towards not only learning but shaping futures.

"It was overwhelming a little bit. I have to admit, I did cry because I realized this was all mine," said teacher Rachael Holman.

Students have been taking classes in the new buildings since the beginning of the school year. On Saturday, the district had its official unveiling and invited the community to take a look.

"It's a great day, we've been going through construction for about two full school years, probably about two and a half, almost three years," said principal Michael Lindsay.

Students and teachers agree the end result of the $40 million project was worth the wait.

"You always have in the back of your mind, "Oh, it's school, but it's nice coming to someplace like this," said Ferrell. "It's always a good feeling."

Administrators say they're confident that the new campus will provide the tools and opportunities for students to succeed.

The new indoor athletic facility remains under construction and is expected to be complete by spring of 2018.

