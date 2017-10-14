Jackson County Fair returns to Pascagoula

The Jackson County Fair is back, marking the "best week of the year!"

The fair opens on Sunday Oct. 15 at 4.p.m. at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Pascagoula. It will be in town until Sunday, Oct. 22.

For 96 years, the fair has brought people from the entire Coast together for one week of entertainment, food, and festive fall activities. On the Civic Center stage and the Barn, there will be live entertainment ranging from dancing and music to a dog show.

Nine individual food booths will provide traditional fair favorites, including funnel cakes, gumbo and fried catfish.

Visitors can also enjoy special events throughout the week of the fair. On Tuesday, Oct. 17, the fair will host its Family Night with reduced rides at 4 p.m., followed by performances by many dance groups.

Citizens age 70 and above are invited to the Old Settler’s Day Lunch at the fair on Thursday, Oct. 19.