ACT Test Story 2

President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
Cleaning up with Hurricane Nate damaged is far enough along that Gulf Islands National Seashore can reopen its campground.More >>
Federal authorities are responding to an oil spill off the coast of Louisiana.More >>
The high school football season completed the 9th week last night. Here's a recap from the Friday Night Football Showdown.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
Nathan Ward Kocmond, a 16-year-old student at Providence Day School, was reported missing after he was last seen at his south Charlotte home on Tuesday.More >>
Prosecutors could rest their case as early as Saturday in the trial of Quinton Tellis.More >>
