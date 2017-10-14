ACT Test Story

A man was killed late Friday night after being hit by a vehicle on Chicot Street in Pascagoula. It happened around midnight just north of the intersection of Highway 90 and Chicot Street. Jonathan Born, 30, has been identified as the victim. The driver of the vehicle is currently in custody. However, police say no charges have been filed at this time pending an investigation. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 W...

