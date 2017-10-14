Man killed after being hit by vehicle in Pascagoula - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Man killed after being hit by vehicle in Pascagoula

File photo File photo
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

A man was killed late Friday night after being hit by a vehicle on Chicot Street in Pascagoula.

It happened around midnight just north of the intersection of Highway 90 and Chicot Street. 

Jonathan Born, 30, has been identified as the victim. 

The driver of the vehicle is currently in custody. However, police say no charges have been filed at this time pending an investigation.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Man killed after being hit by vehicle in Pascagoula

    Saturday, October 14 2017 3:58 AM EDT2017-10-14 07:58:32 GMT
    File photoFile photo
    A man was killed late Friday night after being hit by a vehicle on Chicot Street in Pascagoula. It happened around midnight just north of the intersection of Highway 90 and Chicot Street.  Jonathan Born, 30, has been identified as the victim.  The driver of the vehicle is currently in custody. However, police say no charges have been filed at this time pending an investigation. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 W...More >>
    A man was killed late Friday night after being hit by a vehicle on Chicot Street in Pascagoula. It happened around midnight just north of the intersection of Highway 90 and Chicot Street.  Jonathan Born, 30, has been identified as the victim.  The driver of the vehicle is currently in custody. However, police say no charges have been filed at this time pending an investigation. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 W...More >>

  • Friday Night Football Showdown: Week 9 Recap

    Friday Night Football Showdown: Week 9 Recap

    Saturday, October 14 2017 1:23 AM EDT2017-10-14 05:23:01 GMT

    The high school football season completed the 9th week last night.  Here's a recap from the Friday Night Football Showdown.

    More >>

    The high school football season completed the 9th week last night.  Here's a recap from the Friday Night Football Showdown.

    More >>

  • 1 dead after Hwy. 63 car accident

    1 dead after Hwy. 63 car accident

    Friday, October 13 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-10-14 01:32:27 GMT

    One person has been killed in a Friday evening crash in Jackson County.  

    More >>

    One person has been killed in a Friday evening crash in Jackson County.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly