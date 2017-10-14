Friday Night Football Showdown: Week 9 Recap

Gulfport continued its winning ways in the Region 4-6A ranks avenging last seasons loss to Harrison Central with a 33-14 victory over the Red Rebels in Lyman. Junior quarterback T-Q Newsome directed the Admirals offensive attack giving Gulfport a perfect 4 and 0 Region record. The Red Rebels dropped to 2 and 2.

Hancock quarterback Caleb Garcia had a big night throwing the football propelling the Hawks to a 56-28 win over D'Iberville. Receivers Marquis Cherry and Brooks Rayburn consistently got open for big plays against the Warriors defense. Hancock sits in second place in the Region 4-6A standings at 3 and 1.

In other games: St. Martin beat Biloxi 31-3 and in overtime Pascagoula slipped past Ocean Springs 31-30.

Region 3-6A: Pearl 49 George County 0.

Picayune used the running of Shaun Anderson to pull away from Long Beach on the road Friday night 47-26. The Maroon Tide improved to 4 and 0 in the Region 4-5A standings...setting up a Friday Night Football Showdown with Hattiesburg in Picayune next Friday. Hattiesburg is also 4 and 0 following a 60 to 18 victory over Wayne County. Stone knocked-off Gautier 42-0.

Pearl River Central picked up win number one on the season with a 34-27 decision over West Harrison.

East Central pulled away from St. Stanislaus in the second half to post a 41-7 decision over the Rockachaws in a Region 8-4A Showdown. The Hornets are now 3 and 0 in the standings, the Rockachaws dropped to 2 and 1.

Pass Christian is tied with St. Stanislaus for second-place following a 12-0 victory over Moss Point. Vancleave 40 Bay High 23.

In Region 7-4A...undefeated Poplarville stayed that way with a dominating 46-0 win over Sumrall.

Resurrection improved to 3 and 1 in the Region 4-1A ranks. The Eagles blasted Mount Olive 42-0.

Region 8-2A: Perry Central 42 St. Patrick 0 and Tallulah Academy defeated Christian Collegiate Academy 12-0 in the MAIS 8-Man Football ranks.

