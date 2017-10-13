1 dead after Hwy. 63 car accident

One person has been killed in a Friday evening crash in Jackson County.More >>
Overall, the storm brought several minor to moderate impacts to South Mississippi including moderate storm surge, tropical-storm force winds, and very heavy rainfall.More >>
Blind Roosevelt Graves, a blues musician, is one of many people buried in the Old Mississippi City Cemetery without a marked headstone.More >>
Sections of the Mississippi beachfront closed after Hurricane Nate are starting to reopen. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced Friday four areas in Hancock County are now safe to enjoy.More >>
Friday morning, a young hero was honored in Harrison County.More >>
The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
When the college student realized traffic was too much, she hopped on her bike - with her dog - and fled the fast-moving wildfire.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.More >>
Denham Springs police officials say Jessica Cowart of Denham Springs is who triggered the wreck Wednesday night on I-12 that has now left a 5-month old baby dead.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
