1 dead after Hwy. 63 car accident

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

One person has been killed in a Friday evening crash in Jackson County. 

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the car was driving southbound on Highway 63 went it went into the median. After hitting a culvert, the car then flipped. 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other cars or victims were involved. 

