Man serving 2 life sentences for Harrison Co. murders dies in prison

An inmate serving two life sentences for two capital murder convictions in Harrison County has died at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

MDOC said Mark Alan Henegan, 56, died Thursday afternoon after serving more than nine years in prison. The cause of death is pending an autopsy and investigation.

Henegan was sentenced on Feb. 8, 2008 for killing 61-year-old Delphia Fitts and 74-year-old Anthony Caranna in November 2006.

During his sentencing hearing, Henegan testified he had been on a two-week crack cocaine binge when he killed Caranna on Nov. 21 and then Fitts the next day.

According to court testimony, Henegan had known his victims, who lived in Gulfport's Broadmoore neighborhood, for nearly his entire life.

Before he was taken into MDOC custody, Henegan told family members of Caranna and Fitts he was sorry for his crimes and accepted full responsibility for tearing the two families apart.

