Man serving 2 life sentences for Harrison Co. murders dies in prison

Overall, the storm brought several minor to moderate impacts to South Mississippi including moderate storm surge, tropical-storm force winds, and very heavy rainfall.More >>
Sections of the Mississippi beachfront closed after Hurricane Nate are starting to reopen. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced Friday four areas in Hancock County are now safe to enjoy.More >>
Gulfport police are investigating a body found in a ditch on Tennessee Ave.More >>
An inmate serving two life sentences for two capital murder convictions in Harrison County has died at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Another crucial day of testimony is underway in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
Marcus McNeil, 29, was shot while on patrol near the intersection of Tara Lane and Lake Forest Boulevard.More >>
