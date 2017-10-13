Boy who found missing toddler recognized by sheriff

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson presented Blake Carroll with a plaque and gifts for his bravery and quick thinking. (Photo source: WLOX)

After William Odom went missing on Oct. 3, an unlikely hero found him hours later - fifth-grader Blake Carroll.

Blake was specially recognized in front of a school assembly at Saucier Elementary soon after the discovery, but Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson had an even bigger surprise for him.

On Friday, Peterson presented Blake with a plaque and gifts for his bravery and quick thinking.

Carroll remembers the moment he saw William inside of the truck.



“Then I heard the horn honking and I knew my uncle wasn’t home that early. The baby cried again and I went to see what it was,” said Blake. “So, I was kind of curious and I saw the kid, and I ran down to my aunt’s house. I was in shock.”

It’s Blake's quick thinking that really impressed the sheriff.

“That’s what blows me away. I look back to kids, and they don’t pay attention to different things around them. We teach in school and in law enforcement to pay attention to your surroundings, and it touches your heart to know that somebody got it and to know that he got it and he understands it. It’s an amazing feeling,” said Peterson.

The day after the scare, William’s mother was charged with misdemeanor child neglect for allegedly failing to properly supervise her son.

