Gulfport police investigating body found in ditch

Gulfport police are investigating a body found in a ditch on Tennessee Ave.

Sgt. Joshua Bromen said police received a call about a person in a ditch in the 4700 block of Tennessee Ave. around 11:42 a.m. Friday. Bromen said responding officers found a deceased male lying in the ditch.

The investigation is ongoing, and the cause of death will have to be determined through autopsy, Bromen said.

Investigators said there's nothing at this time that indicates foul play is involved.

