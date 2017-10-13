Hurricane Nate County-by-County Final Summary

Nate's had a significant storm surge impact on Hancock County. But, the impact was less than other areas closer to the eyewall of the storm.

Hurricane Nate made a landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 8 2017.

Overall, the storm brought several minor to moderate impacts to South Mississippi including moderate storm surge, tropical-storm force winds, and very heavy rainfall.

Each of Mississippi's coastal counties reported no deaths or major injuries involved with Nate's landfall, according to a report from the National Weather Service of New Orleans on Tuesday. And some heavy rainfall was reported inland, according to a report from the National Weather Service of Mobile on Thursday.

Pearl River and Hancock counties were located on the left, and somewhat weaker, side of the system. So, many of their impacts were lesser than other areas. With Harrison, Jackson, and George counties taking a direct hit from Nate's eyewall, many of the impacts in those areas were more significant.

Here's the county-by-county breakdown of impacts covered in that report:

Hancock County:

Maximum storm surge: as much as three to six feet. Maximum rainfall: as much as two inches. Maximum sustained winds: as high as 25 miles per hour.

The floodwater from the storm surge covered hundreds of roads in low-lying areas and was especially worst near the shoreline of the Jourdan River, Ansley, Heron Bay, and Shoreline Park.

Harrison County:





Maximum storm surge: as much as four to eleven feet. Maximum rainfall: as much as five inches. Maximum sustained winds: as high as 70 miles per hour.

The storm surge led to significant erosion on area beaches along the Harrison County coast as well as on Ship Island and Cat Island. There was also three to four feet of storm surge floodwater reported on the first floor and lowest parking levels in several casinos and resorts in east Biloxi along U.S. Highway 90. Several piers were damaged by the storm surge as well.

The near-hurricane-force wind led to snapped trees, broken signs, and minor roof damage to homes and businesses.

Click here to read a preliminary report released by Harrison County.

Jackson County:

Maximum storm surge: as much as six to ten feet. Maximum rainfall: as much as six inches. Maximum sustained winds: as much as 70 miles per hour.

A reported 20 homes took damage from storm surge floodwater in Jackson County. A Gulf Park Estates road was heavily damaged due to the storm surge. And about 30 other roads in southern Jackson County suffered minor damage. Several piers were damaged. Nate's strong eyewall wind caused wind damage to about 300 homes in the Jackson County area.

George County:

While there was no storm surge impact to Jackson County, there were likely tropical-storm-force winds above 39 miles per hour. Rainfall of four-and-a-half inches was reported near Lucedale.

Stone County:

Parts of Stone county did receive heavy rains and strong winds from the northern part of Nate's eyewall. There was a rainfall report of just under two inches near Perkinston.

Pearl River County:

Minimal impacts with little to no wind and a rainfall report of about one inch near Carriere. They were on the relatively weaker left-side of the hurricane.

"Even though many will say that this was just a category one hurricane, several of these impacts felt along the Mississippi coast were certainly life-threatening, like the storm surge and the strong wind," WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams said. "But, the fact that there were no reported deaths or major injuries is a testament to South Mississippi's preparedness for the storm."

"It seems that anyone that was directly in harm's way heeded evacuation suggestions and curfews from officials and got to safety," said Williams. "Elsewhere, businesses in vulnerable areas closed early before the storm surge hit and locals got off of Highway 90 as the storm made its overnight landfall, sheltering well enough to avoid any danger to life."

