WLOX Editorial: Repairing our piers and harbors after Nate

As expected the storm surge from Hurricane Nate turned out to cause the most damage. Boats, piers, marinas, docks, and boat houses were left damaged in many areas. Fortunately, most were damaged, but not destroyed.

Access to the water in South Mississippi is all important. Rebuilding and repairing can be expensive for the owners. The Department of Marine Resources is helping to ease a part of the expense by waiving permit fees for those repairing Hurricane Nate damage.

We see this as a good move. Just as most are quickly getting back to normal following the storm, we look forward to newly repaired structures on the water reopening as soon as possible.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

