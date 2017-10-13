Campers return to Gulf Islands National Seashore

Cleaning up with Hurricane Nate damaged is far enough along that Gulf Islands National Seashore can reopen its campground. Walk-in campers are welcome Friday night. People with reservations at the Ocean Springs park can return Saturday night.

Like so many other properties along the Mississippi Sound, Gulf Islands National Seashore received its share of scars from Hurricane Nate. A news release says the visitor center fishing pier and all boardwalks will remain closed throughout the Davis Bayou Area. Additionally, all islands managed by the National Park Service off the Mississippi coast (Cat, East Ship, West Ship, Horn, West Petit Bois, and Petit Bois Islands) will remain closed to all public access and use until assessments and any necessary repairs are completed.

On Friday, a structural engineering team from the National Park Service will begin formal assessments of the Davis Bayou fishing pier, government dock, boardwalks and overlooks, as well as the infrastructure (buildings, piers, and boardwalks) at West Ship and Horn Islands.

