17 Bulldogs roll winless Southwest 52-13

PERKINSTON, MS (WLOX) -

The #17 Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs (5-2, 2-1) roll winless Southwest 52-13, their eleventh-straight series win over the Bears. Highlights in the video above. 

    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-10-13 03:41:28 GMT

    The #17 Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs (5-2, 2-1) roll winless Southwest 52-13, their eleventh-straight series win over the Bears. 

