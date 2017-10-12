Viral video captures police officers playing ball with kids

As Jerica Croff was leaving her mother's house on Wednesday, she never expected to see a random act of kindness.More >>
As Jerica Croff was leaving her mother's house on Wednesday, she never expected to see a random act of kindness.More >>
Two well known businesses in Biloxi battled hurricane Nate's storm surge with mostly positive results.More >>
Two well known businesses in Biloxi battled hurricane Nate's storm surge with mostly positive results.More >>
Damage assessments from Hurricane Nate continue along the Coast, including an amenity that many believe is part of Coast culture - fishing piers on front beach.More >>
Damage assessments from Hurricane Nate continue along the Coast, including an amenity that many believe is part of Coast culture - fishing piers on front beach.More >>
The damage left behind by Hurricane Nate is putting a hold on one of the Coast's most popular tourist attractions. Ferry trips to Ship Island are now canceled for the rest of the season.More >>
The damage left behind by Hurricane Nate is putting a hold on one of the Coast's most popular tourist attractions. Ferry trips to Ship Island are now canceled for the rest of the season.More >>
Just when it looked like fishermen would be hammered again, they got some encouraging news.More >>
Just when it looked like fishermen would be hammered again, they got some encouraging news.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says fires were set in a prison sewing plant on Thursday in an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City.More >>
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says fires were set in a prison sewing plant on Thursday in an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >>
Doctors say the pit bull was only hours away from dying.More >>
Doctors say the pit bull was only hours away from dying.More >>
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.More >>
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.More >>