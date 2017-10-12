Viral video captures police officers playing ball with kids

As Jerica Croff was leaving her mother's house in Gaston Point on Wednesday, she never expected to see a random act of kindness.

Gulfport Police officers Josh McConnell and his partner Jimmy Pearce had just finished responding to a call when they saw two teens playing basketball.

"I actually saw them my partner already made the turn. I called him back and asked if he wanted to come play," said Pearce.

Croff was driving when she saw the group.

"Initially my brain triggered me and I thought, 'Oh, it's a fight.' And then when I realized it was only basketball, I was like oh my God that's awesome," she said.

Fifteen-year-old Jaevon Ingram says the basketball challenge has given him a whole new outlook on police.

"Sometimes when the police come up you think it's something bad," said Ingram. "This time they just wanted to get dominated in basketball."

While they all agree it was a good game, there's still one thing they won't agree on.

"My partner likes to think that his team won, but I think that my team actually won," said Pearce.

The officers say sports has helped them build a bond with the community. Croff says they scored a win in her book.

"Playing basketball, it shows people a different aspect other than just handcuffs and something bad. It's just a positive image."

