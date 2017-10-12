Gulf Islands National Seashore Davis Bayou to reopen Friday

The Davis Bayou area of the Gulf Islands National Seashore will reopen to visitors Friday. (Photo source: National Park Service)

The Davis Bayou area of the Gulf Islands National Seashore will reopen to visitors Friday. The area was closed last week ahead of Hurricane Nate.

Officials with the National Park Service said the Davis Bayou Campground will welcome campers Friday night, and reservations will be honored starting Oct. 14.

Though the area will be open, the visitors center, fishing piers, and boardwalks will remain closed. An engineering team will begin assessing damage to the fishing pier, docks, and boardwalks on Friday.

All islands managed by the National Park Service will remains closed to the public until necessary repairs are completed.

