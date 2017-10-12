DMR reports no damage to MS oyster reefs from Hurricane Nate

In the coming weeks, fishermen will be given access to harvest oysters reefs south of Pass Christian. (Photo source: WLOX)

Just when it looked like fishermen would be hammered again, they got some encouraging news.

Over the last couple of days, Mississippi Department of Marine Resources scientists checked the oyster reefs south of Pass Christian. They determined Hurricane Nate didn’t do any damage to those reefs.

In the coming weeks, fishermen will be given access to harvest oysters off those reefs.

Of course, the Commission on Marine Resources set restrictions on the number of oyster sacks that can be harvested this year. They can only sack and sell 10,000 bags of fresh Mississippi oysters.

Scientists requested the limitations because the overall health of oysters in the gulf is not very good. That’s reportedly due to excessive rainfall earlier this year.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.