Two water advisories still in effect following Hurricane Nate

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has reopened all water access along the beach in South Mississippi except for two areas.

The areas of water that remain closed are Gulfport Central Beach and Shearwater Beach in Ocean Springs.

The beaches have been opening section by section since they were closed following Hurricane Nate.

Follow this link to learn more about the MDEQ’s beach monitoring program: http://opcgis.deq.state.ms.us/beaches/.

