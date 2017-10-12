MDEQ reopens three sections of beach in Hancock Co.

Sections of the Mississippi beachfront closed after Hurricane Nate are starting to reopen. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced Friday three areas in Hancock County are now safe to enjoy.

The areas now open are Lakeshore Beach from the Silver Slipper Casino to Pointset Ave., Buccaneer State Park Beach, and Waveland Beach from Oak Blvd. to Favre St.

All other beach areas in Hancock Harrison, and Jackson counties remain closed at this time. MDEQ says sand beach areas can be opened at the discretion of city and county officials, but water access will remain closed as a public health precaution.

Follow this link to learn more about the MDEQ’s beach monitoring program: http://opcgis.deq.state.ms.us/beaches/.

