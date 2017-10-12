MDEQ reopens five sections of beach in Harrison Co.

Sections of the Mississippi beachfront closed after Hurricane Nate are reopening. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday five areas in Harrison County are now safe to enjoy.

The areas now open are Pass Christian West Beach from Fort Henry Ave. to Elliott Ave., Pass Christian Central Beach from Henderson Ave. to Hiern Ave., Pass christian East Beach from Espy Ave. to Hayden Ave., Long Beach from Oak Gardens Ave. to Girard Ave., and Gulfport West Beach from maria Ave. to Camp Ave.

Lakeshore Beach from the Silver Slipper Casino to Pointset Ave., Buccaneer State Park Beach, Waveland Beach from Oak Blvd. to Favre St., and Bay St. Louis Beach from the box culvert to Ballantine St. in Hancock County were declared safe last week.

All other beach areas in Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties remain closed at this time. MDEQ says sand beach areas can be opened at the discretion of city and county officials, but water access will remain closed as a public health precaution.

Follow this link to learn more about the MDEQ’s beach monitoring program: http://opcgis.deq.state.ms.us/beaches/.

