LIST: Sections of beach declared safe by MDEQ

Sections of the Mississippi beachfront closed after Hurricane Nate are reopening and now safe to enjoy. The areas now open are:

Gulfport East Beach from Tegarden Rd. to Anniston Ave.

Edgewater Beach from Debuys Rd. to Edgewater Dr.

Biloxi West Central Beach from Travia Ave. to Iberville Dr.

Biloxi East Central Beach from St. Peter St. to Dukate St.

Biloxi East Beach from Dukate St. to Kuhn St.

Front Beach from the Ocean Springs Yacht Club to Jackson Ave.

Pascagoula Beach West from Oliver St. to Westwood St.

Pascagoula Beach East from Westwood St. to Grand Oaks Dr.

Pass Christian West Beach from Fort Henry Ave. to Elliott Ave.

Pass Christian Central Beach from Henderson Ave. to Hiern Ave.

Pass Christian East Beach from Espy Ave. to Hayden Ave.

Long Beach from Oak Gardens Ave. to Girard Ave.

Gulfport West Beach from maria Ave. to Camp Ave.

Lakeshore Beach from the Silver Slipper Casino to Pointset Ave.

Buccaneer State Park Beach

Waveland Beach from Oak Blvd. to Favre St.

Bay St. Louis Beach from the box culvert to Ballantine St.

All other beach areas in Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties remain closed at this time. MDEQ says sand beach areas can be opened at the discretion of city and county officials, but water access will remain closed as a public health precaution.

Follow this link to learn more about the MDEQ’s beach monitoring program: http://opcgis.deq.state.ms.us/beaches/.

