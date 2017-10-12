Coroner identifies man killed during incident with Biloxi police

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove has identified the man who was killed in a shooting during an incident with Biloxi police Wednesday morning.

Hargrove said a gunshot wound to the head is what killed 61-year-old Vincent Dronet, of Biloxi.

It’s still unclear who fired the fatal shot. Hargrove said he’s waiting on the pathology report from the state crime lab to say whose gun killed Dronet. We're told one Biloxi police officer has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

Maj. Chris De Back, with the Biloxi Police Department, said the incident started after a reported shoplifting at the Home Depot on Cedar Lake Rd. De Back said officers noticed a truck leaving the parking lot and gave chase after the driver refused to stop.

The chase led officers down a dirt road near Camp Wilkes Rd. De Back said that’s where some type of altercation happened, and a stun gun was deployed.

De Back said Dronet continued driving, almost hitting a police officer.

“Then shots were fired,” De Back said in a Wednesday interview with WLOX News Now.

The shooting is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

