PRCC football team receives one-year postseason ban

PRCC received a one-year postseason ban from the MACJC for signing too many players to scholarships under former head coach David Saunders, a Wildcat official confirmed to WLOX.

Currently tied for third in the MACJC South Division standings, the Wildcats (3-3, 2-1) had essentially controlled their own destiny for a postseason berth. Instead, one big objective remains.

"Our goal is to win the South," interim head coach Ted Egger said via phone, who replaced Saunders following his departure in May. "Just because you can't go to the playoffs, doesn't mean you can't win the South. Our focus hasn't changed, because again, we're just concentrating on what we can control this year. We're in great standing in the South and that's our goal."

The next two weeks could go a long way toward accomplishing that goal, as the Wildcats host #14 Jones County and #17 Gulf Coast, both South division foes.

As another part of the sanctions, the Wildcats have played with just 53 roster spots this season, two short of the normal allotment.