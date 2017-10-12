PRCC football team receives one-year postseason ban

We are getting down to crunch time as high school football teams jockey for playoff positions with region titles on the line. It's week 9 of the Friday Night Football Showdown.More >>
PRCC received a one-year postseason ban from the MACJC for signing too many players to scholarships under former head coach David Saunders, a Wildcat official confirmed to WLOX.
With the undefeated Poplarville Hornets averaging over 415 rushing yards per game, junior left tackle Tyler Mata is our newest MGCCC High School Lineman of the Week.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to teams Tuesday, telling them, "we believe that everyone should stand for the national anthem." Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote that sports can bring together a divided country, "especially the NFL," at least for a few hours. "The current dispute over the national anthem is threatening to erode the unifying power of our game, and is now dividing us, and our players, from many fans across the country," he wro...
Former New Orleans Saints player Tracy Porter, 31, was arrested by Baton Rouge police Tuesday night for a domestic incident that happened on October 5, WAFB has learned.
