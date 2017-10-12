Boater finds vessel 100 yards away unharmed after Nate

After the winds died down, Tucknot sent a friend to check on the pontoon. (Photo source: WLOX)

People are finding belongings in unexpected places as the cleanup continues all across the Coast after Hurricane Nate.

After Ken Tucknot and his wife took the boat they call home upriver ahead of Hurricane Nate's arrival, they decided to leave their trailered pontoon boat to ride out the storm in Point Cadet.

After the winds died down, Tucknot sent a friend to check on the pontoon.

"He called me back and he says I'm not going to tell you where it is. It's in good shape, but I can't explain it to you. You have to come down and see it," said Tucknot.

He had left it parked in the lot north of the marina. However, he found it sitting 100 yards away from that spot; facing the same direction and perfectly positioned between a tree and piping.

"It appears as though somebody just came right in here and set it down," said Tucknot, "This is just a very good example of God having a very good sense of humor."

He's having an easy time seeing the silver lining in the situation, considering he knows it could have been a lot worse.

"There's absolutely no damage with the exception of a slight little rub mark right there," said Tucknot.

It's a mark he's willing to keep as a reminder of the storm that almost took his boat. Tucknot says it will likely take a crane to move the boat and trailer out of its predicament.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.