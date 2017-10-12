MS Power volunteers clean Pascagoula River

The boil water notice affecting more than 1,700 homes in the Gulf Park Estates area of Jackson County has been lifted, utility officials announced Thursday.More >>
A train is stopped on the tracks in Biloxi after hitting a pedestrian near Edgewater Mall. Biloxi police confirm the woman hit by the train has died.More >>
Big plans are ahead in the City of Biloxi after Hurricane Nate. Officials are hoping some of these plans will help prepare us for the next storm.More >>
By the end of the day, the shores of the Pascagoula River will be a little bit cleaner. That's because the annual Renew Our Rivers campaign targeted the river Thursday for a major trash cleanup.More >>
Biloxi police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist near the intersection of Howard Ave. and Crawford St., according to Maj. Chris De Back.More >>
Equifax has been hacked again - the company took its website at least partially down after a malware scam.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
Day three of the Quinton Tellis murder trial will take jurors out of the courtroom.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
