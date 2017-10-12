MS Power volunteers clean Pascagoula River

Styrofoam, huge plastic barrels, and plenty of tires were just part of the trash that was found and picked up. (Photo source: WLOX)

By the end of the day, the shores of the Pascagoula River will be a little bit cleaner. That's because the annual Renew Our Rivers campaign targeted the river Thursday for a major trash cleanup.

More than 100 volunteers from Mississippi Power Company, which sponsors the event, showed up to help clean the shoreline. What they found was telling, and even disappointing.

Hundreds of bottles and cans, Styrofoam, huge plastic barrels, and plenty of tires were just part of the trash that was found and picked up.

Many of the volunteers said this was just a way to give back to the community. Others say they enjoy the river on a weekly basis and want to keep it clean.

Last year, more than four tons of trash was picked up. This year, that amount will probably rise simply because of the trash that was dumped into the river system by Hurricane Nate last weekend.

