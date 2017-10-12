Biloxi police investigating hit-and-run involving bicyclist

Biloxi police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist near the intersection of Howard Ave. and Crawford St., according to Maj. Chris De Back.

De Back said the cyclist was hit by a gold Nissan Altima. We’re told the rider’s injuries are not life threatening.

According to De Back, police found the car abandoned in East Biloxi just moments ago. Officers are still looking for the driver.

