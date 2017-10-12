Coroner identifies pedestrian killed by train in Biloxi

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove has identified the Biloxi woman who died after being hit by a train Thursday near Edgewater Mall.

Hargrove identified Shauna Lapan, 39, as the woman who was killed. Biloxi police said Lapan died at the scene.

Maj. Chris De Back, with the Biloxi Police Department, said it appears Lapan wandered out of the woods on the north side of the tracks, and the train was unable to stop in time as she walked onto the tracks.

