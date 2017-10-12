Biloxi police confirm woman hit by train has died

A CSX train is stopped on the tracks in Biloxi after hitting a pedestrian near Edgewater Mall. Biloxi police confirm the 40-year-old Biloxi woman who was hit by the train has died.

Maj. Chris De Back, with the Biloxi Police Department, said it appears the woman wandered out of the woods on the north side of the tracks, and the train was unable to stop in time as she walked onto the tracks.

Officials say the railroad crossings at Debuys Rd. and Eisenhower Dr. will be closed for some time.

