Wildcats control their own destiny

Wildcats control their own destiny

POPLARVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

Facing a two-game home stand tied for third in the MACJC South Division standings, the PRCC Wildcats know they have a great opportunity on their hands. 

The Wildcats (3-3) have already shown marked improvement in their first year under interim head coach Ted Egger, but are not satisfied with moral victories. 

"You know, we're currently 2-1 in the South," Egger said. "We're actually, I believe, third place in the South with Jones and Hinds ahead of us, all teams that we play. It's exciting. We've got three games left, all in the South and the next two at home, so it's big."

If the WIldcats are serious about making a postseason run, they control their own destiny. Over the next two weeks, they host a pair of top 20 opponents in #14 Jones County and #17 Gulf Coast, and wins would go a long way toward that cause. 

