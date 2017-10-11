MGCCC High School Lineman of the Week: Tyler Mata of Poplarville

Averaging over 415 rushing yards per game, it's no secret what Poplarville likes to do on offense. How important does that make the impact of the offensive line?

"About as important as you can possibly get," Hornets head coach Jay Beech said. "You (have to) have a great offensive line in the Wing T. You don't have to be very big, but you've got to have a very good, physical, smart offensive line or nothing works."

Starting left tackle Tyler Mata knows the value he and his front line provide, and also knows there's no room for error.

"We always make our blocks, and if we mess up, we correct those blocks or mistakes right away," Mata said.

Their performance is a big reason why Austin Bolton can already boast 1358 rushing yards to go with 17 touchdowns through seven games this season.

"(They are) great, man," Bolton said. "They know where to go when the ball is snapped, they're on the blocks, I just hit the holes. I give them the credit every time I score."

Only a junior, but already a second-year starter, Mata plays a big role in the undefeated Hornets' ground game success. For that reason, the 6'0, 200 pound standout is our newest MGCCC High School Lineman of the Week.

"Tyler is one of those kids that has great technique, and he's extremely physical," Beech said. "He loves to hit and he's fast. He runs around. Hitting people, blocking people, he loves that contact. He's been great for us the past two years."

Mata and the Hornets put their undefeated record on the line when they visit Sumrall this Friday.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.