City of Biloxi working to clear debris, make repairs

The sounds of boats running off generators can still be heard at Point Cadet Marina, as City of Biloxi crews work to restore power for individual slips.

"We still have issues down at the marina, namely with debris and electrical. So we're trying to work through those now," said City of Biloxi spokesperson Vincent Creel.

Among some of the other visible problems left by Nate, some of the city's piers remain closed. Creel says fixing those piers and nearby benches will come after the debris cleanup and power restoration efforts.

"Everyone is working as quickly as they can. The biggest thing we want people to know is that we're open for business and making progress every day. This was not a Katrina by any stretch of the imagination, but there are still a number of issues," Creel noted.

Creel says crews from Harrison County have been hustling to pick up all storm debris from the beach.

"Harrison County has been working on medians and the sand beach, they're working to get all debris from there. We can't say enough about what they're doing for the medians of Highway 90, our front yard," Creel noted.

Meanwhile, Chuck Loftis with the Harrison County Sand Beach says some sections of the beach could be officially back open this weekend.

"The best thing you can do is move the storm debris to the curb so that we can pick it up. We cannot go on private property to pick it up," Creel noted.

The exact cost of the Nate damage is still undetermined.

