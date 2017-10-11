Barrier islands to remain closed after Nate

Mississippi barrier islands will remain closed after post-hurricane assessments revealed moderate to significant damage in multiple areas.

The initial evaluations took place at West Ship and Horn Islands. Additional inspections will need to be completed on the other islands before they can be reopened to the public.

A structural engineering team from the National Park Service will arrive in the area on Thursday to begin formal assessments.

The team will survey the Davis Bayou fishing pier, government dock, boardwalks and overlooks, as well as the infrastructure at West Ship and Horn Islands on Friday.

Mississippi's barrier islands are managed by Gulf Islands National Seashore under the National Park Service.

NPS officials say that all properties (Cat, East Ship, West Ship, Horn, West Petit Bois, and Petit Bois Islands) will open for public use once necessary repairs are completed.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.