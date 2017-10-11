D'Iberville officials open 1 boating facility, another remains closed

Three days after Hurricane Nate swept through the Mississippi Gulf Coast, crews are still working to assess the damage left in its wake.

A D'Iberville Fire Department dive team entered the water in the marina Wednesday morning to determine if it was safe to reopen boat ramps in the area.

"The main thing we're looking for is make sure our boat ramps are in good shape for use," said Fire Chief Gerald Smith. "Make sure there's no kind of obstructions, or debris or anything that's at the bottom of the boat ramps that could ultimately damage a boat or get somebody hurt."

The timing to reopen the ramp is important to the city, as dozens of boats will be in town for a fishing tournament.

"We have a lot of debris that's still in the water," said City Manager Clay Jones. "We want to make sure it's safe for everyone that's launching. We're hosting a bass tournament, we'll have 50 boats here this weekend. So we want to make sure that before we put the boats in the water, that they're not going to hit anything."

Jones notes while the boat ramps are damaged, he believes they can be used while they are repaired.

"I think we can work around that," said Jones. "We're going to ask everyone to be safe and patient with us as we do work while they're utilizing the boat ramp."

Officials did reopen the ramps at the marina Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, Fountain Pier remains closed due to extensive damage to the infrastructure.

According to Jones, aside from the visible damage to piers and fishing slips, the more pressing trouble is the damage to the electrical and plumbing infrastructure that can't be seen.

"Our concern is what you don't see," said Jones. "The electrical, the drainage infrastructure and that pushed debris into our drainage infrastructure. That's what we're concerned about. We're still working on it. And it's going to be an on going issue."

He says it's too early to know how much repairs to the marina and Fountain Pier will cost.

