DOR rolls out new MS vehicle registration network

If you've been experiencing longer wait times at the tax collector office, you have MARVIN to thank.

MARVIN stands for Mississippi Automated Registration Vehicle Information Network, a new auto tag and title system that launched on Monday. The $18.8 million network will be active in all 82 counties across the state.

This is the first time that Mississippi has changed it's vehicle registration system since the 1980's. The state-of-the-art system is designed to be more accurate and efficient than the last, with promises of improved customer service and faster turn-around times.

The Mississippi Department of Revenue says MARVIN will benefit each county for vehicle registrations, revenue accounting, and its audit monitoring capabilities.

"The new system provides Mississippi the ability to access and communicate with a nationwide system that helps prevent fraud and keeps unsafe vehicles off the road," said Kathy Waterbury, spokesperson for the DOR.

The DOR is asking people to be patient as tax offices work to complete to the software installation process.

