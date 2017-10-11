DMR waiving permit fees to rebuild piers damaged by Nate

DMR announced Wednesday it will waive permit fees for overwater structures that need to be rebuilt due to damage from Hurricane Nate. (Photo source: WLOX)

Hurricane Nate did a number on piers, docks, and boathouses lining the waterways of South Mississippi. Those looking to repair and rebuild will be getting some relief from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.

DMR announced Wednesday it will waive permit fees for overwater structures that need to be rebuilt due to damage from Hurricane Nate until April 30, 2018.

To qualify for the waiver, the owner must have received a previous permit for the structure, and it must be rebuilt according to the specifications in the original permit. Owners will still have to submit an application for another permit before beginning construction.

For more information, contact DMR’s Wetlands Permitting Bureau at 228-523-4106.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.