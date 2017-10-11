5-week bid extension may cause delay in MS Aquarium opening

According to officials, the Mississippi Aquarium may not open until late 2019 or early 2020.

In an email to WLOX News Now, aquarium President and CEO David J. Kimmel says the bid date for the project has been extended to Nov. 16.

The move represents a 5-week extension to the bid date for the general contractor Main Building Package. Additional bidding information will be released on or around Oct. 18.

"This is a complex project and given the existing pressure on members of the construction community from storms like Harvey, Irma, Maria and, most recently, Hurricane Nate, this extension is necessary to produce a fair and competitive bidding process. Therefore, we are making the decision to delay the receipt and opening of bids until November 16, 2017. All registered bidders are aware of this extension," said Kimmel.

The extension, according to Kimmel, will give those interested in bidding time to process the details of the project and prepare responses.

