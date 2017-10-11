Operation Renew Our Rivers cleans up coast waterways

Sixty volunteers were out sifting along the Bay of St. Louis and surrounding rivers and marshes Wednesday morning. (Photo source: WLOX)

Right now, dozens of volunteers are out cleaning our waterways in South Mississippi.

Sixty volunteers were out sifting along the Bay of St. Louis and surrounding rivers and marshes Wednesday morning. They were looking for any trash they could find to haul back to the shore in Pass Christian.

The effort, Renew Our Rivers, was started by Alabama Power in 2000 and got picked up by Mississippi Power five years later. Hurricane Katrina put a pause on those efforts for a year, then Mississippi Power got right back at it in 2006 and has kept up the cleanup annually since.

“We had a terrific outpouring of support from the community and volunteers. We picked up historic amounts of debris following Katrina, really 2006, 2007, and 2008,” said Mark Loughman, with Mississippi Power. “The amount of debris we picked up today has fallen off, but it’s still somewhat unfortunate. We have a lot of trash each year to pick up. It’s the most popular community effort that our employees engage in every year, and it’s a really great program.”

The pickup led to some interesting finds including kid’s toys, furniture, and even decks. Getting this debris and litter out of the water gives these folks a reason to keep coming out year after year.

