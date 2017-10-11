Ultralight test flight ends with a crash in Gulf Park Estates

The pilot is shaken but not injured, Etheridge said. (Photo source: WLOX)

An ultralight aircraft fell out of the sky and crashed into the back yard of a home on Marguerite Dr. in the Gulf Park Estates area of Jackson County, according to county emergency services director Earl Etheridge.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the pilot took off from Ocean Springs Airport on Wednesday morning to test fly the single-seat plane and was in the air for about 15 minutes when the aircraft lost power.

Ezell said the pilot was unable to make it back to the airport and was forced to perform an emergency landing.

The pilot was shaken up but not injured, Etheridge said.

Here's what that plane looks like pic.twitter.com/yoMcEUwWDb — Janel Forte (@JanelWLOX) October 11, 2017

A witness said he was standing outside talking on the phone when he saw the plane circling overhead. Minutes later, he heard the crash.

The aircraft crashed into a fence, but no other residential damage has been reported. We're told officials with the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

