Suspect dead after Biloxi shooting

A shooting in Biloxi Wednesday morning has left one person dead.

Police confirm that the shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Camp Wilkes Road and Popps Ferry Road.

Authorities say the suspect is deceased. They are not releasing any other details at this time.

One witness, who remains unidentified, reports hearing a gunshot around 8 a.m. He said he came out of his business, where he saw multiple officers with their guns drawn. Authorities have put up crime scene tape around the area while they investigate. That area is now seeing traffic congestion in that area.

