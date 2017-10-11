Suspect dead after Biloxi shooting

The Gulfport Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, Mattie Burns.More >>
LSU confirms that ten students are being charged in connection to a hazing incident at a fraternity that resulted in the death of a 18-year-old student.More >>
A shooting in Biloxi Wednesday morning has left one person dead. Police confirm that the shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Camp Wilkes Road and Popps Ferry Road. Authorities say the suspect is deceased.More >>
Weak front today brings slightly cooler mornings. Stronger front next week brings big cool down around Tuesday.More >>
Two historic properties are being auctioned off to the highest bidder, and time is running out.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.More >>
The 13-year-old faces several charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon.More >>
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
Investigators say it will be up to the prosecutor’s office if any charges will be filed.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
