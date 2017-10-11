Finally fall front could arrive next week

In the seven day forecast, a big cool down can be seen arriving next Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures below 80 degrees, mornings in the 50s inland.

The forecast shows signs of a big fall cool down coming next week around Monday or Tuesday.

It's a tale of two fronts: one today on Wednesday and one next week on Monday.

Today's front is weak. We'll barely notice a difference, with perhaps slightly lower humidity and slightly cooler mornings into Friday.

But, next week's front looks stronger and should bring the "finally fall" air into the area that we've been waiting so long for!

Tuesday morning could bring South Mississippi temperatures down into the 50s for areas north of I-10 and into the lower 60s for areas near the coast, according to a Wednesday forecast. And the humidity looks to finally go away with quite crisp air locked in place all day Tuesday. The afternoon temperatures may not even warm past 80 degrees.

"Hopefully the forecast doesn't change," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "I'm really looking forward to this. Aren't you too?"

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.