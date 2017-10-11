Fall makes a big comeback by Tuesday

We are just days away from big changes to our weather pattern! Mornings in the 50s, afternoons in the 70s!

Have recent afternoons been too hot for you? Temperatures will take a big drop next week in South MS.

A powerful cold front on Monday will send cooler and drier air to South MS early next week.

We've had record-setting heat in South Mississippi over the last several days.

But, next week's strong cold front should bring the "finally fall" air into the area that we've been waiting so long for!

The big cold front that will send us back to fall looks to arrive early Monday, October 16.

While there could be a few hit or miss showers on Sunday and Monday as it moves in, the rainfall forecast is less than one inch across all of South MS.

Significantly cooler & drier air moves in with breezy north wind late Monday into Tuesday.

"South MS's temperatures should cool into the 50s on Tuesday morning and perhaps Wednesday morning, remaining seasonable for much of next week," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Friday.

"It'll be perfect weather to finally make a bonfire, roast some marshmallows, sit out on the porch sipping on your favorite warm beverage," Williams continued.

How cold will it be where you live? See the latest temperature forecast for your location right now by simply opening your WLOX Weather App or by checking our Weather Page.

