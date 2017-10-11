Fall makes a big comeback by Tuesday

Overall, the storm brought several minor to moderate impacts to South Mississippi including moderate storm surge, tropical-storm force winds, and very heavy rainfall.More >>
The big cold front that will send us back to fall looks to arrive early Monday.
Tropical Storm Ophelia formed in the Atlantic on Monday morning and is expected to become a hurricane, posing no U.S. threat.
Seven to eleven feet or more of life-threatening storm surge is expected to impact the coastal areas of Mississippi, leading to extreme-level impacts.
All of South Mississippi remains inside of the cone of uncertainty, according to Thursday morning's forecast from the National Hurricane Center.
