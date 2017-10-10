DMR warning boaters of debris danger in the water

Large logs like this are a common sight in the water have a hurricane. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is warning boaters of dangers in the water following Hurricane Nate. Officials said boaters should use caution due to debris in the water, damaged piers, and damaged lights at public marinas.

The Silver Dollar Charter Boat arrived back at the Point Cadet Marina in Biloxi after it's first charter fishing trip since Nate ravaged parts of South Mississippi. These experienced boaters knew to use extra caution on the trip.

Boat captain Dustin Trochesset said waters after a hurricane have all sorts of debris floating in them. He said he saw tree trunks, logs, pieces of pier and a freezer after Nate.

"Pay attention to where you're going and look around. Just like if you're driving a car, don't be texting," Dustin said.

Dustin said he fished around Squash Channel and fished near Ship and Horn Islands.

Silver Dollar Charter Boat owner Jay Trochesset said he remembers debris in the water two months after Hurricane Katrina hit. Now, he said, he's worried about debris from the islands.

"They have pipe out there, and we were afraid. We didn't know what they did with the pipe. It could break loose and be anywhere," Jay said.

The debris is also floating in the marinas.

"We had to sign a waiver to get back in here yesterday, because the city was concerned that there maybe stuff in the marinas. They didn't get a chance to check them," said Jay.

Jay said the wreckage in the water could cause serious damage to your vessel if you're not careful.

"You could sink your boat in a hurry, knock a hole easy, or hit a smaller boat going real fast or knock people out of the boat," said Jay.

DMR Marine Patrol Chief Keith Davis said some channel markers in the Mississippi Sound sustained damage from the hurricane and is asking anyone who spots debris blocking a channel to report it to DMR immediately.

Dustin said on Tuesday's fishing trip they didn't hit any debris and had no issues seeing the channel markers.

