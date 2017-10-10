6-foot gator found by power workers near Picayune

Electric companies around South Mississippi are working hard to restore power after Nate, but what one group found was more than a broken power line.

Coast Electric workers found a 6 ft. gator at a substation 5 miles north of Picayune.

Employees believe that the gator got into the substation through a hole in a nearby fence.

April Lollar, director of communications for Coast Electric, says the alligator was not aggressive when confronted.

Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries was soon alerted of the visitor. Their team picked up the gator and brought him to the Pearl River, where he would be safe.

The gator was not harmed in the process.

