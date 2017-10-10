Bidding closing soon on Gulfport school district properties

The old East Ward elementary site on Thornton Avenue has a prime view of the Mississippi Sound. (Image Source: WLOX News)

. The 28th street school property is in more of an industrial area. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Two historic properties are being auctioned off to the highest bidder, and time is running out.

The old East Ward elementary site on Thornton Avenue has a prime view of the Mississippi Sound, and residents who share that view don't want it to go away.

“I hate that it's for sale. I really like to be able to see the view from my front door, from my living room. So, I'm kind of upset about that,” said Tiffany Stockdale.

Stockdale's home is right behind the site. She plans to enjoy the empty lot as long as she can.

“I would like to see it residential. If it could stay residential that would be great, but I know the new aquarium is coming. So, there may be a chance they're going to put a hotel there,” said Stockdale.

School District Superintendent Glen East says they have had to use tax dollars to maintain the properties for years, and It's time they let someone else take care of them.

While the East Ward School property could be considered quite appealing to the eye with its beachfront view, the 28th street school property is in more of an industrial area. It remains to be seen whether that will deter any bidders.

Bid packets are available online and at the school district office. All packets should be received to the Gulfport School district by 2:30 p.m. this Thursday. They will not be accepting any electronic forms.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.