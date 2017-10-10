Peyton Manning, Riddell present Gulfport football team with $10K grant

The Lyman Cowboys of Gulfport received the surprise of a lifetime when they learned they were chosen as a winner of Riddell’s Smarter Football equipment grant.

The team was notified of their $10,000 reward by none other than Peyton Manning, renowned quarterback and Riddell brand ambassador.

The Lyman Cowboys youth league is one of the first USA Football affiliates on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, which means the team has adopted all USA Football guidelines, including heads-up tackling. The team was selected as one of 10 winners, and more than 700 applications submitted.

The 2017 Smarter Football program marked the first year that Riddell and Manning teamed up to recognize for their commitment to advancing the sport. Smarter Football officially launched in 2015 in response to the discussion around long-term health consequences to the contact sport.

With an heads-up approach to tackling, the program hopes to reduce the amount of head trauma players experience and ensure greater wellness.

Riddell is a premier designer and developer of football helmets and other protective sports equipment. For this company, safety is the number one priority.

Thanks to the boost provided by this grant, the Lyman Cowboys can upgrade their outstanding performance with new levels of protection.

